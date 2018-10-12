WSGW Morning Team Show: October 12, 2018

It’s a Friday, October 12 (the real Columbus Day) on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*************************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave comment on the Michigan race for governor and the release of a video involving candidate, Bill Shuette, along with the response from his opponent, Gretchen Whitmer, and just how far back do we go for political dirt… (runs 8:17)

Bill Schuette story from Detroit Free Press

Story from USA Today with elementary school reference

*************************************************************************

You can WIN $500 Bay Landscaping Gift Certificate

Starting Monday, October 12, WSGW wants to see your fall foliage photos! Post your pictures in the OnLine WSGW Fall Color Gallery!

The WSGW audience will vote on the pictures and the top vote-getter will win a $500 Bay Landscaping in Essexville Gift Certificate!

Entries must be posted before October 31st. The earlier you enter, the better your chance to gain votes!

*************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, our weekly SVSU Football update with voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm… (runs 8:48)

*************************************************************************