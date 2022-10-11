WSGW Morning Team Show: October 11, 2022 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Pat and Michael Percha in the WSGW NewsRoom with YOU…..
Click for Link to USA Record Pumpkin Story
Michigan Man grows Michigan State record pumpkin and sets new record for heaviest pumpkin at a specific festival in Ohio
Click for Story of Grand Theft Fruit
Charlie and Pat and YOU: Security camera captures employees celebrating a Seattle Mariners playoff game victory over the weekend (runs 3:05)…..
Man takes Camel to the Drive-Thru
YOU have the chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $2000!!!
Listen Weekdays between 7am-5pm. When you hear the hourly football word, enter it online to qualify for the daily drawing!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms “Follow You Down“. Guitarist Scotty Johnson is 65.
