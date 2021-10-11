      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 11, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 11, 2021 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Lions….   need we say more…   no, but we do anyway (runs 8:10)…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Starting Today through November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Man Builds Rotating Home to Please His Wife

The mechanism of Vojin Kusic's rotating house is seen in Srbac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Now through October 29, Your Chance to win the $1000 Daily Cash Prize

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Upload your Pictures, Vote, and the Winner receives a $500 Gift Certificate to Bay Landscaping!

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     ? and the Mysterians “96 Tears“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.  Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1966, the boys from Bay City/Saginaw turned a garage band song into a #1 hit!

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Two Young People Killed In Collission
Bomb Threat Made at Saginaw Middle School
Monday Night Shooting in Saginaw Under Investigation
Bay City Public Safety Officers & Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts
Vaccine Booster Clinic, COVID Testing at Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On