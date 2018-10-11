WSGW Morning Team Show: October 11, 2018

It’s a weather changing WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After being above normal for this time of year earlier this week (normal is 61), we are trending below normal the next several days, with highs in the upper 40’s. Very windy today, too

**************************************************************************

Halloween is almost here, and one question often asked is “how old is too old to trick or treat”? Charlie and Dave and Pat check out stories from some Virginia communities threatening jail time if kids over 12 partake in the Halloween tradition….. (7:23)

Tell me what you think is “too old” for trick or treating: charlie@wsgw.com

Link to story

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, our weekly Saginaw Spirit update with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, as the Spirit are currently tied for first place in the West Division at this point in the very young season

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, it’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications”….

**************************************************************************

Brand New Rocket Grab Launch for YOU….

**************************************************************************

Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press tells a devastating story. This is how the story is titled:

Joe Murphy was the Red Wings’ No. 1 pick. Then he became homeless.

Joe Murphy has been tucked away in small-town Canada after playing 15 years in the NHL. He has suffered multiple concussions; his behavior is erratic. Click to Read the Story

**************************************************************************

Celebrities and Politics… it came up on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art….. (runs 3:05)

**************************************************************************

The Postal Service is asking for the biggest stamp price increase ever.

**************************************************************************