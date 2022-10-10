WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 10, 2022 (Monday)

By jonathan.dent
October 10, 2022 5:09AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team Show: October 10, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Pat and Michael (in the WSGW NewsRoom)…..

 

 

Charlie and Pat and YOU:     We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”!   This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

Charlie and Pat and YOU:     A championship soccer match is almost delayed because one goal may have been two inches higher  (runs 2:59)…..

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

*************************************************

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This Saturday, October 15, the Latin Kings of Comedy perform at The Temple Theatre in Saginaw

Click for Tickets and Information

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $2000!!!

Listen Weekdays between 7am-5pm.   When you hear the hourly football word, enter it online to qualify for the daily drawing!

WSGW “Football Bucks Blitz” presented by Roofmaxx

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

New Baking Contest for YOU  (deadline to enter is October 10)…..

“Sweet Treat Bake-Off”, presented by Michigan Sugar Company, The Maytag Store in Saginaw, and WSGW

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Stacey Q “Two of Hearts“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1986, Stacey Q peaked at #3 with this song.   She did have a few other songs that did well on the dance chart.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Shoplifting Incident Escalates Until Arrest
2

Police, Fire Unions Speak Out Against Bay City Public Safety Director's Actions Against Teen
3

Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
4

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
5

Alligators and snakes among Florida's floodwater hazards