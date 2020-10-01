      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 1, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 1, 2020 @ 6:04am

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

A Brand New WSGW RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

$30 gift certificate for Vno Wine Warehouse Winter Festival Festival!

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Defending the honor of Detroit Lions player, Jeff Okudah, under attack from a Chicago Bears sports writer (runs 6:40)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A little political humor based on a true criminal story, plus Bill O’Reilly has an opinion on what the moderators of the next Presidential Debates should do, and Charlie disagrees, what about you (runs 8:03)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A legendary rock group is regrouping to produce new music and there is good news for older drivers (runs 3:65)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     It’s a true story about a fundraising effort, but with juvenile humor attached to it (runs 2:38)…..
*****************************************************************
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 4:16)…..
*****************************************************************
Moose visits Idaho middle school while classes are in session

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Check out our Posted Pictures…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mac Davis “Hard to be Humble“.   Mac passed away at age 78 on Tuesday.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News