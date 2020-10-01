WSGW Morning Team Show: October 1, 2020 (Thursday)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Defending the honor of Detroit Lions player, Jeff Okudah, under attack from a Chicago Bears sports writer (runs 6:40)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A little political humor based on a true criminal story, plus Bill O’Reilly has an opinion on what the moderators of the next Presidential Debates should do, and Charlie disagrees, what about you (runs 8:03)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A legendary rock group is regrouping to produce new music and there is good news for older drivers (runs 3:65)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: It’s a true story about a fundraising effort, but with juvenile humor attached to it (runs 2:38)…..
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 4:16)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mac Davis “Hard to be Humble“. Mac passed away at age 78 on Tuesday.