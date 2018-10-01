WSGW Morning Team Show: October 1, 2018

Welcome to October on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with a “Lions Lament”, plus a note about SVSU, Michigan, MSU, and Saginaw Spirit (runs 7:33)
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat put the Tigers season to bed, including the Morning Team predictions before the season (runs 8:48)
After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have fun with the story of the man with the 22-foot long mustache, and how Pat might be the Morning Team member to try and top that (runs 4:14)…..
Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art follow up on the Tigers season with a couple of e-mail messages, along with a highlight of why Matt Shepard is enjoyed doing play-by-play sports… (runs 4:26)
Today begins the 4th week of our 5 week contest! Are you playing along?!?!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Marty Balin “Hearts“. Marty died over the weekend at age 76.
