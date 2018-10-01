WSGW Morning Team Show: October 1, 2018

Welcome to October on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with a “Lions Lament”, plus a note about SVSU, Michigan, MSU, and Saginaw Spirit (runs 7:33)

 

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat put the Tigers season to bed, including the Morning Team predictions before the season  (runs 8:48)

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have fun with the story of the man with the 22-foot long mustache, and how Pat might be the Morning Team member to try and top that (runs 4:14)…..

Click for Pictures and Article

 

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art follow up on the Tigers season with a couple of e-mail messages, along with a highlight of why Matt Shepard is enjoyed doing play-by-play sports… (runs 4:26)

 

 

A Star-Spangled Moose…..

Wyoming moose waves U.S. flag from one antler

 

Today begins the 4th week of our 5 week contest!    Are you playing along?!?!

Text 67760 for a Chance to WIN $1,000!

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Marty Balin “Hearts“.   Marty died over the weekend at age 76.

