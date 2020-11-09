      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 9, 2020 @ 6:09am

It's the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

How Did Anyone See this Chameleon that Needed to be Rescued

A chameleon was rescued after being stranded for three days on a power line in Daly City, Pa. Photo courtesy of the&nbsp;Peninsula Humane Society &amp; SPCA

 

 

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign is Underway

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Food For Families is Presented By:   Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority and Michigan Sugar

When You Donate, please pick up one of our New “Program Guides”, highlighting some of our best local and syndicated program

 

Here are Food For Families Donation Locations:

CoPoCo Credit Union, with three locations:
– 3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw
– 1479 Straits Drive (US 10 and Mackinaw across from McDonalds) in Bay City
– 4265 Wilder Road, Bay City

Begick Nursery, 5993 M-84/West Side Saginaw Road, Bay City

Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw

The Maytag Stores
– 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw
– Kroger Plaza Frankenmuth
– Maytag Outlet Store, 7400 Gratiot Saginaw

Michigan Sugar, 122 Uptown Drive Bay City,
and its processing plants in Bay City, Sebewaing, Caro, Crosswell

Vassar Building Center, the new Showroom, Top of the Hill on M-15 Vassar

Stone Specialists, 114 East Hines, Midland

Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, 500 Hancock, Saginaw

Reimold Printing, 5171 Blackbeak Drive, Saginaw (off Cardinal Park Drive behind Anderson Eye

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Uriah Heep “Easy Living“.   Ken Hensley died last week after short illness at age 75.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

