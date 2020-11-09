WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2020 (Monday)

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign is Underway
We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need
The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food
Food For Families is Presented By: Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority and Michigan Sugar
When You Donate, please pick up one of our New “Program Guides”, highlighting some of our best local and syndicated program
Here are Food For Families Donation Locations:
CoPoCo Credit Union, with three locations:
– 3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw
– 1479 Straits Drive (US 10 and Mackinaw across from McDonalds) in Bay City
– 4265 Wilder Road, Bay City
Begick Nursery, 5993 M-84/West Side Saginaw Road, Bay City
Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw
The Maytag Stores
– 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw
– Kroger Plaza Frankenmuth
– Maytag Outlet Store, 7400 Gratiot Saginaw
Michigan Sugar, 122 Uptown Drive Bay City,
and its processing plants in Bay City, Sebewaing, Caro, Crosswell
Vassar Building Center, the new Showroom, Top of the Hill on M-15 Vassar
Stone Specialists, 114 East Hines, Midland
Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, 500 Hancock, Saginaw
Reimold Printing, 5171 Blackbeak Drive, Saginaw (off Cardinal Park Drive behind Anderson Eye
