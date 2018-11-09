WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2018

It’s Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Here’s how the Friday forecast is shaping up for the Great Lakes Bay Region and the State

Yes, our specific Great Lakes Bay Region is outside of any advisories or warnings, but we still might get around an inch or two today into Sunday. Elsewhere:

To the immediate west of our region, 2-4 inches possible.

To the southwest section, up to 7 inches.

To the immediate north, 2-4 possible.

To the upper portions of the Lower Peninsula, up to 7 inches.

In the Upper Peninsula, the advisory areas might be as low as 4 inches with warning areas as much as 15 inches.

REMINDER of the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert on Saturday, November 17, 7:30pm (doors open 6:30pm), at The Temple Theatre in Saginaw. It's a FREE concert, but we ask you to bring a non-perishable food to support the WSGW Food For Families campaign.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about this Sunday being Veterans, with the Armed Forces Salute, a note about this being the 100th Remembrance of the end of World War I, and the words of Mrs. Yoder’s 5th Grade class (runs 7:33)…..

Here are the notes from Mrs. Yoder’s 5 Graders:

The U.S. Military was formed in 1775 because the Continental Army was needed so America could fight the invading British Army in the Revolutionary War. The military, to us, is freedom. Without the military we would live in fear. Now, we can travel around and be safe! We are so thankful that we are free! I got to talk to my grandpa, who was in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. My grandpa said, “It’s very important for the freedom of our country. It takes special people to sacrifice their time from family and sometimes their lives to protect people they have never met. The United States is blessed that we have the best military in the world.” We found out that people in the military sometimes only come home once a year. That’s when they see their wives, husbands, newborns, other kids, and pets. If we were away from our family that long, we would be sobbing! We are very thankful that people want to protect us from evil and risk their lives. God Bless America and our veterans. Thank you. Selah Z & Brooke W

We appreciate our veterans! We think it is important to thank veterans because they help us with a lot. They serve our country. They fight for what is right. They do many jobs to make us safe. When you stop and think for a second, you’ll realize that their service lets us have a lot of possibilities in life. There are some special veterans in our lives. We want to recognize Kenny Davis and Larry Misenhelder for serving in Vietnam. Also, we would like to give a shout out to Joshua Guild who served in Iraq. Knowing these veterans helps us understand that everyone in the military does important work. Some veterans go to war, and some don’t go to war. Still, each is willing to sacrifice his or her life for us. Veterans, we appreciate that you have done so much for us! Olivia A, Christian B, Tanner L

After the 7:30 news, the weekly SVSU football report with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 9:51)…

After the 8:30 news, Charlie had some Weekend Events and Activities to talk about. This is not the complete list of all the things going on in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Perhaps you’ll hear something to do from this list or have your memory triggered as a reminder of something else happening in your neighborhood (runs 8:30)…..

How about this story about a letter discovered written by Albert Einstein to his sister referencing his fears of growing anti-Semitism.

This letter dated August 1922. He had already fled Berlin and was hiding in northern Germany.

