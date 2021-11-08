      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 8, 2021 @ 5:22am

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     No Lions to talk about (bye week), but we note a former Lion star was very "Lion Like" in his performance, plus Michigan and Michigan State

 

 

 

Bald Eagles Battle and Become Bonded

Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight

 

 

 

 

 

 

Giant Atari Joystick is a World Record

Prof Mary Flanagan wanted to celebrate her childhood experience of playing Atari 2600 video games

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is Your Final Week to Enter

Deadline is November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Tag Team “Whoomp!  There it Is“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1992, Tag Team had this big hit, which is now being used in a Geico commercial!

 

