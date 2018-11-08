WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2018

Welcome to the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

While we are not in the official advisory zone, it’s close!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 1-3 inches of snow early Friday morning into Saturday Morning right next door with counties including Gratiot, Isabella, Clare, Clinton. Plus: Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Mecosta, Montcalm, Osceola.

Winter Weather Advisory for 3-5 inches of snow, along with gusty winds for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren

For our Friends in the Upper Peninsula: Winter Storm Warning tonight to Saturday Morning for Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Gogebic, as 6-12 Inches of Snow possible with Gusty Winds

Significant snow expected in other counties including: Alger, Baraga, Delta, Luce, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Houghton

After the 6:30 news, Charlie brought up an incident from a Monday rally for President Trump. It involved Sean Hannity of “Fox News”, and how the network was not happy he appeared, using the word “journalist” in its description of event coverage. Charlie talks with Dave and Pat over the continued blurring of the “news/journalist” line and the “opinion/talk show” line (runs 7:17)…..

After the 7:30 news on a Thursday morning, it’s a Saginaw Spirit Hockey Report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 10:27)…

Here is the weekly “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:34)…..

