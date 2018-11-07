WSGW Morning Team Show: November 7, 2018

The Day After Election Day on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

The Top Spot in Michigan Won by Gretchen Whitmer

(picture is from her campaign stop in Bay City)

Here are Links to some of the top Election Stories from WSGW News…..

**************************************************************************

After the 6:30am News, it’s Election Night followup with Charlie and Dave and Pat. Any surprises, thoughts about Michigan, trends, and how close a Michigan Supreme Court race still is (runs 9:10)…..

**************************************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU (a break from politics)…..

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk about Michigan proposals that passed including Marijuana and Gerrymandering, plus future voting methods (runs 7:10)…..



**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art find a couple things to talk about that are non-election, including the Aldi Advent Calendars (see below) and how diapers and Depends got their names (runs 3:26)…..

**************************************************************************

The grocery store Aldi is offering two very unique advent calendars:

The Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar and the Happy Farms Preferred Advent Cheese Calendar

**************************************************************************

A Recall of 2.4 Million Boxes of Duncan Hines Cake Mixes

**************************************************************************