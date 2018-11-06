WSGW Morning Team Show: November 6, 2018

An "I Voted" sticker appears on the shirt of a voter as early voting opens across Illinois for the up coming primary elections, at the Sangamon County Building Monday, March 3, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

It is Election Day on the WSGW Morning Team Show with YOU and Charlie and Dave and Pat…..

Election Day is about YOU and your individual vote! Polls are open 7am-8pm.

WSGW Election Central Coverage starts at 7pm on WSGW 790am. Local, State, and National news and results. CBS Coverage with the WSGW News Team providing updates, along with the Michigan News Network and Associated Press.

On WSGW 100.5 FM, it’s Detroit Red Wings Hockey at 7:10pm, then we’ll provide a simulcast of Election Central coverage at the conclusion of the broadcast.

Election Central Coverage will also be heard OnLine and the WSGW Mobile Apps.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talk Election Day, with focus on those mailings and phone calls and spending (runs 7:04)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talk Election Day, with focus on the importance of the election and how both major parties exchange control (runs 6:50)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk Election Day, including Art’s voting experience (runs 5:13)…..

Regarding the “bleed through” referenced. Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley called to tell us that is not an issue.

How much more convenient can a convenience store be? 7-11 may have the answer!

In a break from politics, Pat brings up a story regarding Matthew Stafford and a one-time QB who thinks he’s overpaid and overrated (runs 2:50)…..

When you go and vote today, perhaps go to a Food For Families Donation Location, too…..

