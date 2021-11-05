      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 5, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:48am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

Reminder!   Daylight Saving Time Ends this Weekend.

Before you go to bed Saturday night or officially at 2am Sunday, clocks go back One Hour.

Spring Forward and Fall Back.

It’s also a great time to check batteries (or change ’em) in Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to The Strong National Museum of Play Update on Toy Hall of Fame Inductees

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand inducted into Toy Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy of The Strong National Museum of Play

 

 

 

 

 

Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, Charlie talks with Voice of SVSU Football, J.J. Boehm

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hey Munger!   Here is Your Challenge!   This might be the World’s Biggest Potato!

Colin Craig-Browns stands near a large potato dug out of his Gardena his home near Hamilton, New Zealand Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The New Zealand couple dug up a potato the size of a small dog in their backyard and have applied for recognition from Guinness World Records. They say it weighed in at 7.9 kilograms (17 pounds), well above the current record of just under 5 kg. They&#39;ve named the potato Doug, because they dug it up. (Donna Craig-Brown via AP) PIC:AP

 

 

 

 

 

Brand New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

Now through November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Cher “Gypsys, Tramps, and Thieves“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, Cher was #1 for 2 weeks.

 

 

 

