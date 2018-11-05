WSGW Morning Team Show: November 5, 2018

The First Monday in November on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Another week of Food For Families is underway…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have the “Lions Lament”… or bewail, or bemoan, or kvetch, or dirge, or as Pat suggested, “LOATHING”… (runs 7:40)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk about the “Disgusting Food Museum” (runs 4:03)…

A visitor looks at the Chinese mouse wine, where baby mice are drowned and brewed in rice wine,

at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden. REUTERS/Mikael Nilsson

From GasBuddy and Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis…

“Motorists have just enjoyed the largest one week decline in average gas prices in 2018 with the national average falling to its lowest level since April. Oil markets have been weak as refinery maintenance season has slowed down crude oil inputs, leading to oil inventories that have risen noticeably. In addition, jitters over the economy and stock market have helped to push values down. But beware- any politician taking credit ahead of the elections is absolutely pulling your leg. We should see prices move lower yet again- but this behavior is par for the course every autumn. In addition, sanctions on Iran were reimposed yesterday, but while some countries that import oil from Iran have waivers, those waivers may be temporary- so the drop at the pump may not continue indefinitely.” Average gasoline prices on November 5 in Michigan have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.67/g in 2017

$2.17/g in 2016

$2.40/g in 2015

$2.93/g in 2014

$3.26/g in 2013.

According to this, people who put up Christmas decorations early are happier…

Story and video from a Detroit homeowner of a dog turning on a gas burner on the stove when nobody was home!

(you can see the burner light and the dog’s reaction about 1:15 into the security video)

Toys R Us is back (kind of) for Christmas with “Geoffrey’s Toy Box” at Kroger Stores

