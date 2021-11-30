WSGW Morning Team Show: November 30, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
(Picture Courtesy of the Gavle Goat Twitter Feed)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The annual cost of “The 12 Days of Christmas” has been released and there are some issues with the pricing of certain items (runs 8:08)…..
Ahead of the Annual Army/Navy Game, the Cadets Attempt to Grab the Navy Mascot, but Grab the Wrong Goat
(picture from a previous Army/Navy game – Department of Defense photo by EJ Hersom)
It’s Next Week, December 6 – 10
You are Invited to Help Brighten the Holiday season for Hospitalized Children
Join WSGW and Our Alpha Media Family of Stations, along with Covenant Kids, Tim Hortons, and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions
Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day): Bing Crosby and David Bowie “The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth“. This is the date in 1977 on a Bing Crosby Christmas Special this unlikely duet was performed and is now part of Christmas music legendary status.
