WSGW Morning Team Show: November 30, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 30, 2021 @ 6:03am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Here is the Link for “Goat Watch”

(Picture Courtesy of the Gavle Goat Twitter Feed)

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The annual cost of “The 12 Days of Christmas” has been released and there are some issues with the pricing of certain items (runs 8:08)…..

 

Click for Link to The PNC Christmas Price Index

PNC Christmas Price Index

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Ahead of the Annual Army/Navy Game, the Cadets Attempt to Grab the Navy Mascot, but Grab the Wrong Goat

The U.S. Naval Academy mascot stands on the sidelines

(picture from a previous Army/Navy game – Department of Defense photo by EJ Hersom)

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

It’s Next Week, December 6 – 10

You are Invited to Help Brighten the Holiday season for Hospitalized Children

Join WSGW and Our Alpha Media Family of Stations, along with Covenant Kids, Tim Hortons, and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day):   Bing Crosby and David Bowie “The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth“.   This is the date in 1977 on a Bing Crosby Christmas Special this unlikely duet was performed and is now part of Christmas music legendary status.

 

