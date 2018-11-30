WSGW Morning Team Show: November 30, 2018

A finally Friday final day in November WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
**************************************************************************
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the amusing story of an Irish soccer team faking the death of one of its players (runs 3:29)…..
**************************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed a study suggesting woman sleep better with a dog in the bed instead of their partner (runs 3:37)…..
**************************************************************************
Five Great RocketGrab Deals available TODAY ONLY with the RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas”…..
$25 for a Round of Golf for One and Large Bucket of Golf Balls for Warm Up at the Sawmill Golf Club in Saginaw!
$450 for a 2019 Unlimited Weekend Individual Membership at the Sawmill Golf Club in Saginaw ($900 Value)!
$600 for a 2019 Weekday Individual Membership at the Sawmill Golf Club in Saginaw ($1,500 Value)!
$800 for a 2019 Unlimited Individual Membership at the Sawmill Golf Club in Saginaw ($2,500 Value)!
$1,000 for a 2019 Unlimited Family Membership at the Sawmill Golf Club in Saginaw ($3,000 Value)!
**************************************************************************
Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art with a quick idea of how to stop your plastic wrap from clinging to itself (runs 2:17)…..
**************************************************************************
You have one more week to enter! Deadline is Friday, December 7!
**************************************************************************
**************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby and David Bowie “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth“. This duet was broadcast on the Bing Crosy Christmas special, November 30, 1977.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page