WSGW Morning Team Show: November 3, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

Click for Saginaw Spirit OnLine

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The World Series and the NFL will feature a rarity of games played tonight (runs 2:58)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A follow up on our story from yesterday about a class action lawsuit filed against a marijuana company (runs

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: What sport is apparently dealing with a cheating scandal!!!!! (runs

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Based on the Wake Up song (see below), Pat Johnston is searching for an answer (

*************************************************

*************************************************

*************************************************

*************************************************

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking who YOU will vote for governor…..

*************************************************

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

*************************************************

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

*************************************************

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lulu “Man With The Golden Gun“. The Scottish born singer is 74. Perhaps best known for her #1 song “To Sir With Love” (from the movie of the same name), she also sang this theme song for the 1974 James Bond Movie.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team PageI