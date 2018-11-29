WSGW Morning Team Show: November 29, 2018

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
After the 6:30 news, Charlie talked with Dave and Pat about something taking place in Lansing yesterday. The GOP used the legislative process to move a political issue that was originally destined for a public vote in November, but stopped because of the what the GOP did then. But, what did the GOP do now that Charlie questions (runs 7:12)…..
After the 7:30 news, it’s a Saginaw Spirit Report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with some guests (runs 10:06)…..
Here is the weekly “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:53)…..
The “Oreo Music Box“
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art think, despite what Sylvester Stallone says, Rocky may be back (runs 3:38)…
Wake Up Song of the Day: Jose Feliciano “Feliz Navidad”
