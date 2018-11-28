WSGW Morning Team Show: November 28, 2018

Welcome to the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

Now until December 7, you can enter to win $2500 in the WSGW/Alpha Media “Holiday Cash App” Contest…..

**************************************************************************

Here is Charlie’s follow up to his “You be the Judge” stories from yesterday regarding the Associated Press stories involving CNN and Fox. Charlie wondered if you saw “perhaps a bit of Associated Press bias or not quite equal reporting”…

The Fox story included this line: Like the programming on its TV outlet, Fox Nation skews right.

Nowhere in the CNN story was a line stating: CNN skews left

Check out the stories by clicking the following link to the WSGW Morning Team Show from yesterday:

**************************************************************************

New WSGW Poll for YOU…..

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art have the story of the “repo man” in China (runs 6:01)…..

**************************************************************************

This week on “The Big Impact with Bill Hobson”

The amazing story of Mike Lindell, inventor of MY PILLOW. You’ve seen Mike on TV as the My Pillow spokesman, but the full story behind this man is something you need to hear. His addiction to crack was so out of control, the dealers held an intervention to save his life.

“The Big Impact with Bill Hobson” is heard Sunday evenings, 6-7pm on WSGW 790am.

“The Big Impact with Bill Hobson” is a program showcasing positive, inspiring, uplifting, innovative, interesting, and entertaining interviews! Bill talks with people from all walks of life – music, sports, innovation, inspiration, spiritual, and just plain interesting.

**************************************************************************

Three Lottery Winner Stories (because they never happen to us)

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat have a reminder of the Michigan Basketball game tonight vs North Carolina is a 9:30pm tipoff and broadcasting starting at 9pm on WSGW 100.5 FM (runs 3:01)…..

**************************************************************************