WSGW Morning Team Show: November 27, 2019 (Wednesday)
It’s the day before Thanksgiving WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Because of Thanksgiving, the weekly Charlie Rood conversation with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, was broadcast today (runs 9:00)…..
|We want to update you about the Rocketgrab website, which temporarily went down earlier this week. There was an internal glitch on the Rocketgrab site that caused certain users to be able to view some information about other users’ accounts. We believe only a limited number of accounts were affected, and we are continuing to investigate this situation. The information that was possibly accessible for those affected accounts was the user’s name, address, email address, phone number if entered, and purchased vouchers. No one was able to view your passwords, credit card or financial information.
Even though this glitch appears to have impacted a small number of users, out of an abundance of caution, we have terminated access to all user accounts and placed the previous website in maintenance mode. For you, this means that for the time being, you cannot access your Rocketgrab account. We have rebuilt the entire site on a new server and website platform as quickly as possible. Because of this transition, we are available to help provide information on your previously purchased vouchers. No voucher information will be lost in the transition to the new website, but you will need to create a new user profile. Once you make your first purchase on RocketGrabPlus.com, a new account will be created for you.
We apologize for this inconvenience. If you have any additional questions or concerns, reach out to our support team here or at rocketgrabplus.com/contact.
Thank you for continuing to be a valued Rocketgrab customer.
She’s the oldest hunter ever to harvest a deer in Wisconsin… how old!?!?
After Responding to Spilled Krispy Kreme Delivery
Brookhaven Ga Police Department/Facebook
Wake Up Song of the Day: This is the final “regular” song, as after Thanksgiving Day, we will have our Christmas music to wake you up! We decided to do a final “Friday Flashback” on a Wednesday. The Commodores “Still“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song on this Wednsday! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1979, The Commodores were Number One for 1 Week!