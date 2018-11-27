WSGW Morning Team Show: November 27, 2018

A much calmer Tuesday weather situation than 24-hours-ago on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

Charlie Rood asks about these two “entertainment” related stories regarding CNN and Fox… “what do you see as perhaps a bit of Associated Press bias or not quite equal reporting”… make your comments back on the WSGW Facebook Page…..

NEW YORK (AP) – A journalistic version of the “space force?” It isn’t clear what President Donald Trump means when he talks about launching “our own Worldwide Network.” Trump says it’s needed to challenge what CNN spreads abroad. In a tweet yesterday, Trump said CNN has “a powerful voice” but uses it to portray the U.S. “in an unfair and false way” _ and “something has to

be done.” What that “something” is anyone’s guess. The U.S. government already has Voice of America, which last year reached some 275 million people worldwide with news from the U.S. on TV radio, online and social media. CNN has had no comment on this new, latest, criticism by Trump. Voice of America hasn’t commented, either. NEW YORK (AP) – Can’t get a big enough Fox News fix? There’s a new option for you, starting today as Fox Nation is launched. The streaming service is aimed at the same audience that follows the network now. Like the programming on its TV outlet, Fox Nation skews right. And it will feature in digital form many of the same talking heads Fox fans are used to seeing on TV. Most of Fox Nation’s original programming is being streamed between 9 a.m. and prime-time, so as not to siphon off viewers from the Fox News TV lineup.

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have observations and conversation about the announcement from GM regarding plant closings and vehicle eliminations (runs 7:21)…

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are amused at the story of how posting to social media was apparently a more important task than calling the police when an ATM starting doling out $100 bills (runs 4:13)…..

**************************************************************************

This story about 2018 holiday spending explains a lot of why some people have financial pictures out of focus…..

Holiday shoppers are expected to spend generously this year, with the National Retail Federation estimating the average consumer’s outlay at $1,007 for everything from gifts to food to holiday attire — a 4.1 percent increase from last year. Another analysis, from NerdWallet, anticipates an 18 percent jump on gift spending alone, to an average total $776. But that doesn’t give the true picture of the cost: 28 percent of shoppers are entering this holiday season still paying off debt from last year’s festivities, according to NerdWallet.

**************************************************************************

Detroit Free Press story: Even Jeopardy is Making Fun of the Lions

**************************************************************************

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration. Japanese and local artists played the piano and sang to a rapt audience yesterday at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s

building. The Japanese government donated the piano 20 years ago. But a 2014 Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza destroyed the theater that housed it. The piano survived but was unplayable and left in the abandoned theater. Some 300 fans attended the performance, staring in awed silence as Japanese and local artists performed for them. For many, it was the first time they had ever heard a piano performed live. “Playing this piano is feeling like playing history,” said Japanese pianist Kaoru Imahigashi. “It’s amazing. I felt the prayer of peace for many people.”

**************************************************************************

Big Amazon Oops! From “The Sun” in Britian, Amazon shows porn movie as option in “Dad Gifts”!

**************************************************************************

You can win the big Christmas Package with WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning!

**************************************************************************