WSGW Morning Team Show: November 26, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
Part of this Friday after Thanksgiving Day Show is dedicated to YOU enjoying Free Omelette Fun with WSGW!
Stop by The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road, starting at 8am.
Art Lewis will help cook up Your omelette from 8-9am before his live broadcast from 9-11:30am.
Terry Henne will then broadcast his Farm Show until Noon. (photo from previous year)
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Lions on Thanksgiving Day (runs 4:02)…..
Quick follow up to the Time Out question mentioned in the above podcast segment (runs 1:57)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:04)…..
New RocketGrabPlus Launches for YOU (Three Deals)
Year Membership to 120 Fitness
Monthly Membership to 120 Fitness
Half off a night stay at Bay Valley Resort!
(AP) – The man whose $1,000 investment in a family friend’s sandwich shop in 1965 became what’s known as Subway has died. The company says Peter Buck died a week ago at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut at age 90. No cause of death was given.
Buck’s investment was the seed that grew into what is now the world’s largest restaurant chain. Subway boasts of more than 40,000 locations worldwide, more than McDonald’s and Starbucks.
(AP) – The man whose $1,000 investment in a family friend’s sandwich shop in 1965 became what’s known as Subway has died. The company says Peter Buck died a week ago at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut at age 90. No cause of death was given.
Buck’s investment was the seed that grew into what is now the world’s largest restaurant chain. Subway boasts of more than 40,000 locations worldwide, more than McDonald’s and Starbucks.
Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too! Good Luck!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas“. On this Day after Thanksgiving Day, we launch into our Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas with a song that seems to fit what’s starting to take place (if it hasn’t already). This is the version of Bing backed by the London Symphony Orchestra in recordings produced in 2019.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page