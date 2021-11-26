      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 26, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 26, 2021 @ 4:56am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

 

Part of this Friday after Thanksgiving Day Show is dedicated to YOU enjoying Free Omelette Fun with WSGW!

Stop by The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road, starting at 8am.

Art Lewis will help cook up Your omelette from 8-9am before his live broadcast from 9-11:30am.

Terry Henne will then broadcast his Farm Show until Noon. (photo from previous year)

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Lions on Thanksgiving Day (runs 4:02)…..

 

Quick follow up to the Time Out question mentioned in the above podcast segment (runs 1:57)…..

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:04)…..

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New RocketGrabPlus Launches for YOU  (Three Deals)

Year Membership to 120 Fitness

Monthly Membership to 120 Fitness

 

 

Half off a night stay at Bay Valley Resort!

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

(AP) – The man whose $1,000 investment in a family friend’s sandwich shop in 1965 became what’s known as Subway has died.   The company says Peter Buck died a week ago at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut at age 90.   No cause of death was given.

Buck’s investment was the seed that grew into what is now the world’s largest restaurant chain.    Subway boasts of more than 40,000 locations worldwide, more than McDonald’s and Starbucks.

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Bing Crosby “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas“.   On this Day after Thanksgiving Day, we launch into our Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas with a song that seems to fit what’s starting to take place (if it hasn’t already).   This is the version of Bing backed by the London Symphony Orchestra in recordings produced in 2019.

 

 

 

 

