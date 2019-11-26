WSGW Morning Team Show: November 26, 2019 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
What a Weather Map for Tonight through Tomorrow Night
Our Great Lakes Bay Region is not within any National Weather Service Advisories/Watches/Warnings
The southwest area of the state faces a High Wind Watch for Gusts to 60mph
Along Lake Michigan there are Lakeshore Flood Watches
Wind Advisories for the Tip of the Mitten
In the Upper Peninsula, a Mix of Winter Watches, Warnings, and for the Keweenaw a Blizzard Warning (up to 16″ of snow in the UP and Gusty Winds)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Some talk about the weather ahead of Thanksgiving Day (runs 4:o5)…..
From the Detroit News…..
Don’t mess with any 82-year-old woman named Willie, especially if she works out at the gym…..
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – An intruder in Rochester, New York likely never expected his break-in to take such an unexpected turn. That’s because few 82-year-old women are expected to pack the kind of punch Willie Murphy does.
She works out nearly every day at the gym and can deadlift 225 pounds. That meant the intruder didn’t stand a chance with Murphy’s muscle and nerves of steel.
Murphy says the man pounded on her door and said he needed an ambulance. She called police but wouldn’t open the door. It’s unclear if the man really needed medical attention when he knocked, but he sure did after he broke in.
Murphy clobbered him with a table before pouring shampoo in his face. When police arrived, they found Murphy whacking the man with a broom.
Fake Frogs?!?!
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) – Fake frogs? It’s a real thing.
A high school in Florida has begun using synthetic frogs for students to do classroom dissections. J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey began using the fake amphibians last week, becoming the first school in the world to use them. The frogs are made of water, fibers and salts _ and can be reused. They are made by SynDaver and cost $150 apiece.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals provided some of the funding to develop the synthetic frogs. PETA says 3 million
frogs are killed for use in classrooms each year.
