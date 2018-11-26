WSGW Morning Team Show: November 26, 2018

The last week in November is under way on the WSGW Monday Morning Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

It may still be Autumn on the calendar, but it’s Winter Weather! Click the WSGW News story with the official National Weather Service Update:

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about what everyone is talking about this morning… the weather, and how it changed so much compared to what we were doing 24 hours earlier… and yes, also a quick word on Michigan football (runs 9:41) –

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk about the weather, how a closing sounds insulting to staff, school closing prediction from kids in school, how Kid Rock’s mind is eased over a recent FEC ruling (runs 8:57)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art review information from the National Christmas Tree Association regarding the most expensive time to buy a real tree (3:21)…..

Charlie shares with Dave and Pat and Art a study released suggesting this year was the worst year in history to live (runs 3:01)…..

