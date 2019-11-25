WSGW Morning Team Show: November 25, 2019 (Monday)

It’s the start of a short work and school week (for many, not all) on the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
You can win the chance to “hunt” at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show (5:30-9am)
When you hear the sound of a gun rack, the first caller in will win a $100 Gift Card
Then, later in the show, when you hear the rack again, the first caller in will win a $50 Gift Card
The Number to Call Both Times: 989-752-6111
IN DECEMBER, listen to win a Christmas Shopping Spree at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Yes, it’s a “Lions Lament” (runs 8:59)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Ahead of Thanksgiving, we have thanks for joining us for the PRIDE Christmas Parade over the weekend, the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert, and for helping with Food For Families (runs 7:59)…..
AND, in another segment of “thanks”, Art describes the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert and his famous “sweater” (runs 3:34)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Lionel Richie has new fragrances available for both men and women (runs 4:14)…..
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
Bill O’Reilly and President Trump on WSGW
Wednesday, November 27, WSGW will broadcast a special one hour broadcast of Bill O’Reilly interviewing President Trump
This will air from 9-10am on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM
This broadcast made possible by the Saginaw County GOP
Look who has her first Number One album in 17 years…..
LOS ANGELES (AP) – For the first time in more than 17 years, Celine Dion has a number-one album. “Courage” moved 113,000 units in the past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.
Her last number-one album was in 2002, with “A New Day Has Come.”
Tory Lanez is in second with “Chixtape 5.” “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone is in third place, followed by Taylor
Swift’s “Lover” in fourth and “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs in fifth.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie “ME!“. At the American Music Awards last night, Taylor Swift won five times, setting a new record for most AMA wins ever at 29 (passing Michael Jackson).