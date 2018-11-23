WSGW Morning Team Show: November 23, 2018

The Black Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU….. Pat’s off today, but Art joins us early because…………..



Here is a FREE Black Friday offering to YOU from The WSGW Morning Team Show

RIGHT NOW, until 9am, you’ll find Art Lewis at The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee in Saginaw, cooking up FREE omelettes made to order.

It’s part of the Black Friday fun and great deals at The Maytag Store!

(photo is Art flipping omelettes in a previous broadcast)

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave get a quick word with Art during his omelette cooking, plus we start tailgating fun for the Michigan-OhioState Game tomorrow (runs 5:56)…..

Charlie is ready for The Game

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, it’s a Saginaw Spirit update with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino…..

We couldn’t connect with Joey in Canada this morning, but you can stay up to date with all things Saginaw Spirit online!

******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, a check on Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:53)…..

*******************************************************************

Starting Monday, November 26, you can win with The WSGW Morning Team Show and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning!

Listen for the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning Elf tell you when it’s time to call. We’ll qualify listeners November 26 – December 6. Then, on Friday, December 7, at 7:40am, Marty from Northwoods will be in studio to draw a winning name live!

Grand Prize is a Christmas Package of Decorations, Treats, and Wrappings worth over $2000!

*******************************************************************

Here’s a RocketGrab Black Friday Deal for YOU (actually launched on Thanksgiving Day)

*******************************************************************

Here’s Weather Message from the National Weather Service…..

Midland-Bay-Huron-Saginaw-Tuscola-Sanilac-Shiawassee-Genesee-Lapeer- St. Clair-Livingston-Oakland-Macomb-Washtenaw-Wayne-Lenawee-Monroe- A storm system is forecast to lift into the region from the southwest Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation will begin as rain late Sunday, but most likely mix with and change to snow late Sunday night or Monday morning as this system passes through the region. Snow accumulations are possible. Due to uncertainty in the strength and track of this storm system, snow accumulation amounts remain highly uncertain. This system will also have the potential to produce gusty winds, especially on Monday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 MPH.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas“. This day after Thanksgiving starts our Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day selections.

Our “Friday Flashback” Wake Up Songs will return in 2019

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page