WSGW Morning Team Show: November 22, 2021 (Monday)

Nov 22, 2021 @ 6:17am

It's the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

YOU have a Chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Michigan-Ohio State Game this Saturday simply by Helping Your Community with a Food Donation

Tuesday, November 21, WSGW will Invite You to Join us at the Kroger store on North Euclid in Bay City

From 6 – Noon, if You Make a Non-Perishable Food Donation for the WSGW Food For Families Campaign, You will be Entered into a Random Drawing to Win Tickets to the Michigan-Ohio State Game

Good Luck and Thank You for Helping Food for Families with WSGW

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Another Monday and another Lions loss, but how about that Michigan-Ohio State game coming up, plus congratulations to the Reese volleyball team (runs 10:11)…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Nena “99 Luftballoons“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1983, German native Nena had a big worldwide hit with this song.   She had numerous hits in Germany, but in these United States, we know Nena for this “99 Luftballoons”.   This song was in her German language.   She recorded an English version “99 Red Balloons”, but it did not do as well.

 

 

 

