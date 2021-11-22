WSGW Morning Team Show: November 22, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
YOU have a Chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Michigan-Ohio State Game this Saturday simply by Helping Your Community with a Food Donation
Tuesday, November 21, WSGW will Invite You to Join us at the Kroger store on North Euclid in Bay City
From 6 – Noon, if You Make a Non-Perishable Food Donation for the WSGW Food For Families Campaign, You will be Entered into a Random Drawing to Win Tickets to the Michigan-Ohio State Game
Good Luck and Thank You for Helping Food for Families with WSGW
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Another Monday and another Lions loss, but how about that Michigan-Ohio State game coming up, plus congratulations to the Reese volleyball team (runs 10:11)…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Nena “99 Luftballoons“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1983, German native Nena had a big worldwide hit with this song. She had numerous hits in Germany, but in these United States, we know Nena for this “99 Luftballoons”. This song was in her German language. She recorded an English version “99 Red Balloons”, but it did not do as well.
