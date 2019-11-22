      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 22, 2019 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 22, 2019 @ 5:13am

The WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

TODAY is the FINAL DAY for the DAILY FOOD FOR FAMILIES DONATIONS!   Click the link below for a list of all the Donation Locations!

 

Food for Families will officially conclude tomorrow…..

Reminder! Saturday, November 23, it’s the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert at the Temple Theatre!

The concert is FREE, but we ask you to bring a non-perishable food item for WSGW Food for Families

The doors open at 6:30pm and the concert starts at 7:30pm

 

 

******************************************************************

 

You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!

Enter Online (Deadline December 20)

– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

Join WSGW in Saginaw Friday and Saturday

Friday it’s Holidays in the Heart of the City

Saturday it’s the Pride Christmas Parade

Look for Charlie and Dave in the WSGW Van festively decorated and playing Christmas music

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Every Friday during the SVSU football season, Charlie Rood talks with the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm.   The season ended for SVSU last week and this is the final conversation for the season

 

podcast segment posted by 8am

 

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

ATTENTION FANS of ROCKETGRAB

We are experiencing an operational problem and RocketGrab is currently unavailable

We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding

We hope to have RocketGrab launched again soon

 

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

 

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The 5th Dimension “Wedding Bell Blues“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.  On this date, 50 years ago in 1969, The 5th Dimension was Number One for 3 Weeks!

