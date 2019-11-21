WSGW Morning Team Show: November 21, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HEARINGS COVERAGE on WSGW
Impeachment Inquiry Hearings continue today and tomorrow. Coverage plans on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com are the same as last week, utilizing CBS Radio News…..
WSGW will offer the following listening options:
– From 9am-Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Live Coverage
– From 9am-Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Art Lewis Show, Focus, Terry Henne’s Farm Show
– Starting at Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, regular programming of Rush Limbaugh Noon-3pm and Sean Hannity 3pm-6pm
– Starting at Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Live Coverage… and then, joining Tom Sullivan 3pm-6pm
While our intent is to follow these plans, our coverage is dependent on how the hearings progress. There may be scheduled or unexpected breaks. At those times, regular programming may be broadcast.
Even if hearings are continuing, we have plans to broadcast our regular LIVE shows of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Tom Sullivan, as these hosts will provide some coverage, opinion, and engage reaction.
This is the FINAL WEEK for the WSGW “Food For Families” Campaign!
Reminder! Saturday, November 23, it’s the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert at the Temple Theatre!
The concert is FREE, but we ask you to bring a non-perishable food item for WSGW Food for Families
The doors open at 6:30pm and the concert starts at 7:30pm
