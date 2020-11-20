      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 20, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 20, 2020 @ 6:53am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

TODAY is the FINAL DAY

All this Week, WSGW has been Promoting the YMCA of Saginaw “Saginaw Swims Safely Fundraising Week”

It’s an opportunity to help the YMCA of Saginaw achieve its goal of every child in Saginaw learning to swim by 3rd grade

Listen for special interviews all week on the Art Lewis Show at 9am and for updates broadcast throughout each day

*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************

 

 

If You are going to Ask People to Eat Fish, You Eat Fish Yourself, even Raw during a Live News Conference

Sri Lankan lawmaker bites raw fish to bolster slumping sales

 

*****************************************************************
 

 

 

TOMORROW, Saturday, November 21, is the FINAL DAY

Thank You for Helping “Food For Families”

*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Communities Close Offices Temporarily As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Two Young Saginaw Women Shot At Party; One Dead
MidMichigan Medical Center Opens New Heart and Vascular Center
Elderly Pigeon Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder Suicide
Bay County Executive James Barcia Earns ‘Friend of Homeless Animals’ Award
Sports News