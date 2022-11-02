WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 2, 2022 (Wednesday)

By jonathan.dent
November 2, 2022 4:43AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking who YOU will vote for governor…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Next Michigan Governor

 

Here’s a Creepy Halloween Story!   Family Rents Prop Casket for Halloween Party and Finds Dead Woman’s Personal Items Inside, Including Her Ashes!

 

 

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

Here is the Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF OF A FAMILY FUN PACKAGE TO KOKOMO’S FAMILY FUN CENTER! (NORMALLY $100)

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jerry Lee Lewis “Great Balls of Fire“.   The Killer died last week at age 91.   A life of great music and a personal life of great controversy.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

