WSGW Morning Team Show: November 2, 2018

It’s the First Weekend in November on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S

The Winner of the WSGW OnLine Color Tour Contest: Megan Young

Megan wins a $500 Gift Certificate to Bay Landscaping in Essexville

Megan’s Picture:

Bridging Time through the Fall

Old Steel Bridge in Sanford, MI on the Rail Trail

**************************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, with Election Day just days away, Charlie muses with Dave and Pat about a news story describing “third party spoiler” voting. Charlie takes issue with that description

**************************************************************************

Charlie passes along an amusing moment at a recent school meeting regarding the 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. (runs 2:12)…

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, our weekly Saginaw Valley State University report with Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm (runs 10:00)

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Pat note the musical performers have been announced for “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” as well as for the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special” (runs 2:34)….

**************************************************************************

Charlie has a rundown of weekend events and activities (runs 5:59)…..

**************************************************************************

Look who plans to tour with full symphony orchestras…

UNDATED (AP) – “Weird Al” Yankovic will add a classical element to his concerts next summer. Yankovic has announced he will perform with full symphony orchestra on his “Strings Attached” tour. He writes on Instagram he will bring back all the costumes, props, and big video screen for his most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever. ” Unlike this year’s “Ridiculously Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” the “Strings Attached” tour will feature his hits. Yankovic will not announce specific dates until November 12.

**************************************************************************

Here is the latest RocketGrab Launch! Still time to get it before time runs out or deals run out! Is it too early to talk about Christmas gift giving? The certificate expires November 7, 2019. Plenty of time to be used!

**************************************************************************