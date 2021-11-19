WSGW Morning Team Show: November 19, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
“Holidays in the Heart of the City” are scheduled in Saginaw November 19 and 20
The “Cookie House Competition” is sponsored in part by WSGW
Look and Listen for WSGW in the PRIDE Christmas Parade
Midland’s Santa Parade is Saturday at 10am
Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, Charlie talks with Voice of SVSU Football, J.J. Boehm, and this is the final report for the season (runs
The WSGW Food For Families Campaign will conclude on Friday, November 19
We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks
All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties
“Merry Crabsmas”
Wake Up Song of the Day: Jimmy Dean “Big Bad John“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1961, Jimmy was #1 for 5 weeks.
