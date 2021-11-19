      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 19, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 19, 2021 @ 5:24am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

“Holidays in the Heart of the City” are scheduled in Saginaw November 19 and 20

The “Cookie House Competition”  is sponsored in part by WSGW

Look and Listen for WSGW in the PRIDE Christmas Parade

Click for Link to Holidays in the Heart of the City Poster of Events

 

 

 

 

Midland’s Santa Parade is Saturday at 10am

 

 

 

 

Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, Charlie talks with Voice of SVSU Football, J.J. Boehm, and this is the final report for the season (runs

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign will conclude on Friday, November 19

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

“Merry Crabsmas”

 

 

 

 

Click this Link to See the New Macy’s Floats (only 5 pictured as “Tiptoe’s North Pole” is not shown)

Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jimmy Dean “Big Bad John“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 60 years ago in 1961, Jimmy was #1 for 5 weeks.

 

 

 

 

 

