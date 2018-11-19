WSGW Morning Team Show: November 19, 2018

It’s Monday of what should be a shortened week for many with Thanksgiving on Thursday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Congratulations, Dave Maurer, today starts his 40th Year at WSGW

**************************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, it’s some “Lions Love” from Charlie and Dave and Pat, plus mentions for the Wolverines and Spartans (runs 8:55)…..

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat say “THANKS” for another successful “Food For Families” campaign, and “THANKS” for all the support at the Saginaw Christmas Parade, and where in the state is gas selling for $2.05 a gallon this morning (runs 7:27)…..

**************************************************************************

You still have time to WIN! Contest continues today, tomorrow, and Wednesday…

**************************************************************************

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Remember your parents telling you that you shouldn’t play with your food? That old maxim is being turned on its ear by a product designed to have kids both eat AND play with their food. Kraft is out with something it calls Jell-O Play. It’s basically edible slime. It comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster. Each container makes two batches of slime once you add water. As for the idea of cleaning up after making a mess – it remains intact. Jell-O says its edible slime washes away easily with soap and warm water. Edible slime will be available in select retailers next month – or can be preordered online.

**************************************************************************