WSGW Morning Team Show: November 18, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 18, 2021 @ 5:37am

It's the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

Though is does not get the attention it once did, today is the date for the American Cancer Society’s “Great American Smokeout”

Great American Smokeout logo

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign will conclude on Friday, November 19

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen “Smoke, Smoke, Smoke”.    It’s the Great American Smokeout Day promoted by the American Cancer Society.

 

 

 

