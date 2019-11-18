WSGW Morning Team Show: November 18, 2019

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Two notable deaths that should be noted…..
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball, has died. She was 78.
MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates announced her death Saturday. She died in San Juan, Puerto Rico. MLB says Vera Clemente had health issues recently. The Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted on Nov. 1 that she had been hospitalized.
According to the Roberto Clemente Foundation, Vera and Roberto Clemente got married in November 1964. Roberto Clemente was a 15-time All-Star with the Pirates. He was killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Vera Clemente “impacted countless children and extended her family’s humanitarian legacy of helping those in need.”
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) – The last remaining survivor of Hindenburg disaster has died. Werner Gustav Doehner was 90. His son says a church service was held Friday. Doehner died on November 8 at a hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Doehner was the only person left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived the May 6, 1937, fire that killed his father, sister and 34 others. He was just 8 years old at the time.
As the 80th anniversary approached in 2017, Doehner told The Associated Press that he and his parents, older brother and sister were returning from a vacation in Germany on the 804-foot-long zeppelin to Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey. As the Hindenburg arrived, flames began to flicker on top of the ship. Hydrogen, exposed to air, fueled an inferno. \
Doehner said his mother threw him and his brother out of the ship before she left, too.
