      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 17, 2021 @ 5:15am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Thanksgiving and Christmas and COVID in 2021

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A world famous fast food franchise is celebrating 50 years of a popular menu item, would you eat illegal chips, and a pizza franchise introduces wearables (runs 7:17)…..

Click for Link to the Little Caesars “HotNReadyShop

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Record Breaking Walleye in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania anglers reel in record-breaking 18-pound walleye

Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thankfully, this is not in Michigan, but it is in the United States

LOS ANGELES CA OCTOBER 22, 2021 - A Chevron station in the 900 block of Alameda street in downtown Los Angeles has has gas prices just under $6 a gallon Friday afternoon, October 22, 2021. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 11th consecutive day, spurring the largest week-to-week increase since March. (AL Seib / Los Angeles Times)

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign will conclude on Friday, November 19

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Four Seasons “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)“.   Founding member and writer of some of the big hits for the group, Bob Gaudio is 80 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Bike Rider Dies After Collision with STCS School Bus
Suspect in Saginaw Attempted Homicide Arrested
West Branch Man Acquitted in 2018 SVSU Welcome Weekend Assault
Arrest Made in 1997 Genesee County Murder
Michigan Sugar Predicts Record Sugar Beet Harvest
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On