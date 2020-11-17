WSGW Morning Team Show: November 17, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:…..
This Week, WSGW is Promoting the YMCA of Saginaw “Saginaw Swims Safely Fundraising Week”
It’s an opportunity to help the YMCA of Saginaw achieve its goal of every child in Saginaw learning to swim by 3rd grade
Listen for special interviews all week on the Art Lewis Show at 9am and for updates broadcast throughout each day
Donate
*****************************************************************
Our Campaign to Help Those in Need Continues, Thanks to You…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************