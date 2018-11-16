WSGW Morning Team Show: November 16, 2018

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

A Weekend Where Christmas Comes Alive

First, the weather has a Christmas feel, with cold and snowy conditions. CAUTION! The National Weather Service has Weather Advisories through the morning for most of the entire Lower Peninsula, including the Great Lakes Bay Region. Some snow with patchy light freezing drizzle possible.

In Saginaw, it’s “Holidays in the Heart of the City“, with many activities tonight and tomorrow. On Saturday, it’s the “Sparkle of Christmas” Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 11am at the corner of Washington and Johnson, South on Washington to Ezra Rust Drive. Look for the WSGW Van in the parade with Dave Maurer and Charlie Rood broadcasting songs to sing-a-long as we pass by!

The Midland Santa Parade is Saturday at 10am.

**************************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed early driving conditions, the “no shoveling rules”, Food For Families concluding this weekend, Saginaw’s “Holidays in the Heart of the City”, and the Christmas parades in both Saginaw and Midland this weekend (runs 7:39)…..

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, it’s the final Saginaw Valley State University Football report as the Cardinals season has come to a close, and we’ll recap the season and look ahead with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 8:11)…..

**************************************************************************

Food For Families continues through November 18…… REMINDER of the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band Christmas Concert on Saturday, November 17, 7:30pm (doors open 6:30pm), at The Temple Theatre in Saginaw. It’s a FREE concert, but we ask you to bring a non-perishable food to support the WSGW Food For Families campaign. Art Lewis will be your master of ceremonies.

**************************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie had some Weekend Events and Activities to talk about. This is not the complete list of all the things going on in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Perhaps you’ll hear something to do from this list or have your memory triggered as a reminder of something else happening in your neighborhood (runs 8:10)…..

**************************************************************************

A comment on the death of Roy Clark (runs 1:16)…..

**************************************************************************

Every Sunday evening at 6pm on WSGW 790am, you can hear “The Big Impact” with Bill Hobson. This is a program focused on positive and inspirational stories of people. It’s a chance to enjoy conversations Bill has with people providing encouraging and uplifting stories in this world of so much negativity. This Sunday, Bill talks with best selling author, David Limbaugh, and his story of faith and family, including his brother, Rush Limbaugh.

“The Big Impact” is based on a series of podcasts Bill hosts and produces.

**************************************************************************

Here is the annual report of what it would cost to buy all the gifts in the “12 Days of Christmas” song!

**************************************************************************