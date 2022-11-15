WSGW Morning Team Show: November 15, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Soccer has often seen complaints about players going down or staying down in attempts to draw fouls. But it’s only rarely seen a player go down, stay down, get up several seconds later after no call was made, and immediately score a crucial goal. That’s what happened in a women’s soccer NCAA Tournament first-round match between the No. 19 Pittsburgh Panthers and the Buffalo Bulls Saturday, though. And that wound up getting a lot more attention thanks to an apt meme comparison.

9-Year-Old Girl Saves the Life of a Classmate after Learning the Heimlich from YouTube

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission. Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

PHOTO: Julien’s Auctions via AP

Coming this weekend, Christmas Parades in Saginaw and Midland, and Santa is soon to arrive in Bay City

Click this Link for all the Events on Friday and Saturday for “Holidays in the Heart of the City” in Saginaw

Click this Link for the PRIDE in Saginaw Christmas Parade Information (Look and Listen for the WSGW Van in the Parade)

Click this Link for Midland’s Santa Parade on Saturday, November 19, at 10am

Santa due to arrive in Bay City via Train on November 26 at 6pm

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House on Facebook

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House OnLine Site

This Saturday, November 19, WSGW Invites you to the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band “Christmas Concert”! The concert is FREE, however The Saginaw Salvation Army and The Saginaw Eddy Concert Band ask you to bring a non-perishable food donation for the WSGW “Food For Families” Campaign. This concert will be at the Thompson Middle School Auditorium, 3021 Court Street, in Saginaw, starting at 7:30pm. Click for Link to Saginaw Eddy Concert Band

