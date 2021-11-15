      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 15, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 15, 2021 @ 4:46am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     For the first time this season, our Lions don’t lose, plus Michigan and Michigan State continue successful seasons (runs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Road Hog!

!South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Heavy Storms in a Province in Egypt Force Deadly Scorpions from Hiding Places

US-ANIMALS-SPIDERS

(Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     T-Rex “Get it On”.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1972, T-Rex had a big U.S. hit with this song.   This English band had numerous hits in the home country.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Saginaw Told to Use ARPA Money for City-Run Needs, Not 'Hero Pay'
Saginaw Township Community Schools Adopt New Mask Rules
Bike Rider Dies After Collision with STCS School Bus
Cass River Oil Slick Gathers Saginaw Area Hazmat Crews
Suspect in Saginaw Attempted Homicide Arrested
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On