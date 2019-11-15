WSGW Morning Team Show: November 15, 2019 (Friday)

The WSGW Finally Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It’s the Michigan-vs-Michigan State Game Tomorrow
Michigan Game Day Coverage at 11am for a Noon Kick on 790 NewsRadio WSGW
Charlie says “Go Blue”
However, for every other game, he roots for the Spartans, too
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A few comments on the game tomorrow, plus the Saginaw Choral Society’s special UofM/MSU Medley (runs
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A special contest starts Monday on the WSGW Morning Team Show to give you the chance to “hunt” at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning (runs 2:28)…..
Every Friday during the football season, Charlie talks with Voice of SVSU Football, J.J. Boehm (runs 8:55)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: What a crazy brawl at the end of the Steelers/Browns game last night, plus the Lions and Colin Kaepernick (runs 4:26)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:39)…..
The WSGW “Food For Families” Campaign is Underway…..
The Number One Song and the The Number One Album of the Decade?!?!
LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars is the top song of the past decade, according to Billboard.
The song tops Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the 2010s.
The number-two song of the decade is “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is third, followed by “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B.
As for the top albums of the decade, Billboard has named Adele’s “21” as the number-one album. Taylor Swift’s “1989” is second, with Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” in third. The “Frozen” soundtrack is in fourth place and “Beerbongs and Bentleys” by Post Malone is in fifth.
Who was that spotted in Washington, D.C. yesterday, Roy Orbison?!?!
WASHINGTON (AP) – Privacy advocates with cameras strapped to their heads walked around Capitol Hill yesterday to test Amazon’s facial recognition technology.
Among the people it claims to have spotted: Roy Orbison, who died in 1988.
The activists scanned thousands of faces to demonstrate the dangers of facial recognition surveillance, using software Amazon has pitched to police. The software did recognize California Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.
Amazon did not return a request for comment.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Santana featuring Rob Thomas “Smooth“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 20 years ago in 1999, Santana featuring Rob Thomas was Number One for 12 Weeks!