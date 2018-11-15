WSGW Morning Team Show: November 15, 2018

It’s the start of the Firearm Deer Season and Great American Smokeout on the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

We wish all hunters a SAFE and successful hunt.

On this third Thursday in November, we recognize the American Cancer Society and its “Great American Smokeout” as the ACS notes smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world.

**************************************************************************

Charlie brings up to Dave and Pat a “Hollywood Reporter” survey of America’s Most Trusted News Anchors. Charlie takes issue of the names on the list that include traditional “news anchors”, but also commentators and opinionated talk show hosts (runs 7:56)…..

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, our weekly Saginaw Spirit Hockey Report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:04)…

**************************************************************************

Here is the weekly “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (run 3:43)…..

**************************************************************************

An Adventurous New RocketGrab Launch for YOU…..

**************************************************************************

How about this GasBuddy Alert that we received late Tuesday. Don’t fill up as even lower prices are on the way!

***GasBuddy Alert*** GasBuddy, the only company connecting drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop, is recommending motorists hold off on filling their tanks for now thanks to the large, 7% single-day drop in the price of crude oil, which extended the record streak of 12 days that oil has moved lower. The national average has already shed 24 cents per gallon in the last month alone with some states seeing even bigger monthly declines: Michigan is down 33 cents, while Delaware, Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky are all down 32 cents on average versus a month ago. Today’s drop in oil prices will extend the decline in gas prices for perhaps several more weeks in nearly all states, at a time of year millions of Americans are preparing to hit the road. Most states could see a decline of 5-15 cents per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving, with more to come. “Today’s market plunge was astounding and a dramatic turnaround in market psyche in the last month. A 26% drop in the price of oil is absolutely shocking given the environment and concern ahead of the Iran sanctions that the oil market was not supplied with enough oil,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Motorists need not be in a hurry to fill their tanks. Today’s sell-off will extend and accelerate the declines seen at the pump, just in time for Thanksgiving. The best tip I can suggest is to shop around for the lowest prices as some stations will pass on the savings faster than others.”

**************************************************************************

Men with beards are more attractive, according to a new study.

Hmmm…

You be the judge of The WSGW Morning Team Show men, which includes only one member with a beard…..

(send me any comments: charlie@wsgw.com)

Charlie Rood

Dave Maurer

Pat Johnston

Art Lewis

**************************************************************************

A follow up to our Wednesday reference to former MSU star running back, Le’Veon Bell, officially turning down $14.8 million to play football for the Steelers this season. The players reacted this way…..

Steelers players raid Le'Veon Bell's locker, strip nameplate (Video)

**************************************************************************