WSGW Morning Team Show: November 14, 2018

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the W.A.T.C.H. list of 10 Worst Toys of 2018 (runs 8:09)

New Poll for YOU…..

After the 8:30 news, Pat provides the great news about BACON for Charlie and Dave and Art (runs 3:47)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art have fun with the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning contest, along with the firearm deer season starting tomorrow, roadkill, and the Lions/Le’Veon Bell (runs 4:05)…..

Watch this teenager solve three Rubik’s Cubes at the same time!

A gentler approach reaps rewards for the city of Syracuse, New York…..

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – It’s said you can attract more flies with honey than with vinegar. And it appears a sweeter approach can also attract more people who are behind on their taxes. Officials in the central New York town of Syracuse decided to take a more personal approach to trying to get people to pay up. So instead of firing off a bunch of computerized dunning letters, city officials began sending personalized, handwritten notes, asking residents to square up with the city. And it worked. The city says it was able to pull in $1.5 million more than it usually would have by flooding mailboxes with the standard legal letters demanding payment.

