WSGW Morning Team Show: November 13, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat covered a few things, including: HAL is dead, very slippery road conditions, a Detroit Red Wings historical first, and WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning “Deer Widow’s Shopping Spree Contest” (runs 6:47)…

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wonder about uniformity in our elections (runs 6:18)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the story of the state of Maine using the “ranked choice” method for its federal elections (runs 5:44)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat are suspect of the Golden State Warriors $100 “In the Building Pass” (runs 3:21)…..

The Final Week for Food For Families and the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert is this Saturday…..

