WSGW Morning Team Show: November 13, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
You can win a Deer Widow Shopping Spree from WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show from November 12-21.
When you hear the sound of the rifle racking, be the first caller and win a $100 Gift Card to Northwoods.
Then, when we re-rack a second time, be the first caller and win a $50 Gift Card to Northwoods.
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat covered a few things, including: HAL is dead, very slippery road conditions, a Detroit Red Wings historical first, and WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning “Deer Widow’s Shopping Spree Contest” (runs 6:47)…
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wonder about uniformity in our elections (runs 6:18)…..
After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the story of the state of Maine using the “ranked choice” method for its federal elections (runs 5:44)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat are suspect of the Golden State Warriors $100 “In the Building Pass” (runs 3:21)…..
The Final Week for Food For Families and the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert is this Saturday…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Amazing Spider Man 1960s TV Theme for Stan Lee, dead at age 95.
