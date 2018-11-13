WSGW Morning Team Show: November 13, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

 

You can win a Deer Widow Shopping Spree from WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning

Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show from November 12-21.

When you hear the sound of the rifle racking, be the first caller and win a $100 Gift Card to Northwoods.

Then, when we re-rack a second time, be the first caller and win a $50 Gift Card to Northwoods.

 

**************************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat covered a few things, including:   HAL is dead, very slippery road conditions, a Detroit Red Wings historical first, and WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning “Deer Widow’s Shopping Spree Contest”  (runs 6:47)…

 

**************************************************************************

 

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wonder about uniformity in our elections  (runs 6:18)…..

 

**************************************************************************

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the story of the state of Maine using the “ranked choice” method for its federal elections (runs 5:44)…..

 

**************************************************************************

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat are suspect of the Golden State Warriors $100 “In the Building Pass”  (runs 3:21)…..

**************************************************************************

 

The Final Week for Food For Families and the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert is this Saturday…..

 

**************************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Amazing Spider Man 1960s TV Theme for Stan Lee, dead at age 95.

 

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 12, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: November 7, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: November 6, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: November 5, 2018
Comments