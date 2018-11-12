WSGW Morning Team Show: November 12, 2018

Here we are on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

You can win a Deer Widow Shopping Spree from WSGW and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning



Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show from November 12-21.

When you hear the sound of the rifle racking, be the first caller and win a $100 Gift Card to Northwoods.

Then, when we re-rack a second time, be the first caller and win a $50 Gift Card to Northwoods.

Another Monday of “Lions Loathing” with Charlie and Dave and Pat and no doubt YOU, plus mentions of Michigan, MSU, SVSU, and Spirit (runs 7:01)…

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning Contest, Charlie’s cousin in Paradise, CA, picking up leaves, M-46 travel and windmills, low gas prices, Pat’s travels (runs 7:33)…..

France is the latest government to troll social media accounts to find scofflaws, as Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art, take notice (runs 3:26)…..

Yes, we have snakes in Michigan, but thankfully we don’t have snakes like these…

MIAMI (AP) _ For a while, wildlife officials in Florida have been trying to get pythons out of the Everglades. Last week, those efforts paid off, big-time. Big, as in a 17-foot-5-inch Burmese python that was trapped in Miami-Dade County. Officials say the snake weighed 120 pounds _ and is the third python caught that has measured more than 17 feet. So far, python hunters have taken close to 2,000 pythons as part of the program. Officials say Burmese pythons have no natural predators in the Everglades _ and because they have gone unchecked, they have decimated the populations of some wildlife species.

The Final Week for Food For Families and the Saginaw Eddy Band Christmas Concert is this Saturday…..

