WSGW Morning Team Show: November 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:17am
Dusk or Dawn image of a fracking drilling rig under a beautiful cloudscape and dreamy light

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Price of Gas

 

 

 

 

 

 

Early this morning, from 3-5am on George Noory’s “Coast to Coast” Show, veteran journalist/writer/diver/investigator Ric Mixter was the featured guest talking about the Edmund Fitzgerald and more

profile image of George Noory

Click for Link to Listen to Podcast of Shows from the Coast to Coast online site

There were two guests on the show and Ric was the second guest from 3-5am

Natural Health / Great Lakes Shipwrecks

Date

Host:   George Noory

Guests:   Benjamin Fuchs, Ric Mixter 

First Half:    Pharmacist Ben Fuchs will share natural health remedies and the vitamins, nutrients, and minerals that our bodies need to maintain good health.

Second Half:   Journalist, author, former television news reporter, and historian Ric Mixter discussed the most remarkable shipwrecks on the Great Lakes, including the Edmund Fitzgerald and the huge storms that plagued the lakes for hundreds of years. There have been 5,000 to 10,000 shipwrecks in the region, with some 25,000 lives lost since 1679, he cited. The wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on November 10, 1975, is considered the most famous of the shipwrecks, with many made aware of the tragedy from the popular Gordon Lightfoot song. Mixter believes it was a giant wave that downed the Fitzgerald, leading to the loss of 29 lives. Their bodies were never recovered, adding to the mystery, but during a dive in 1994, one corpse was found that likely was one of the crew, he recounted.

The storm that hit the Fitzgerald is not considered to be the worst. Gales in November 1905, sank six ships, and in 1913, 260 sailors lost their lives in a weekend storm that raged for some 16 hours at 60 mph. Further, savage winds on November 11, 1940, cut a freighter in half and flipped a modern steel freighter, he detailed. Mixter, who has dived in the waters to view some of these wrecks, noted that the intensity of such storms may be due to evaporating lake water that interacts with cold arctic air from Canada. He also talked about his project documenting messages left in bottles, often from various shipwrecks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

WSGW is a finalist for the most prestigious honor in radio, the Marconi Award

You can hear the announcement of winning stations tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10, at 2:00pm

This is an honor WSGW shares with YOU, Our Loyal Family of Listeners, as Your participation in listening and support helped WSGW to be recognized as a finalist

State of the Industry Address and Marconi Awards Presentation

 

 

 

 

 

Have You Seen the “Cotton Candy” Lobster?!?!

Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region "Festival of Trees"

 

 

 

 

“Holidays in the Heart of the City” are scheduled in Saginaw November 19 and 20

The “Cookie House Competition” on November 19 is sponsored in part by WSGW

(deadline to enter is this Friday, November 12)

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is Your Final Week to Enter

Deadline is November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Gordon Lightfoot "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald".    On the date we honor the sinking of the great ship we play Gordon's song.

 

 

 

