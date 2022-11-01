WSGW Morning Team Show: November 1, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat (off today)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: How did Halloween go for YOU?!?!

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: How about this for Pumpkin Disposal?!?! All you need is a hippo (runs 2:17)…..

(This is video from the Cincinnati Zoo from a Halloween event in 2021)

Last week, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling.”

Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jerry Lee Lewis “Great Balls of Fire“. The Killer died last week at age 91. A life of great music and a personal life of great controversy.

