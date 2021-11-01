      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 1, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 1, 2021 @ 5:02am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Note from Charlie Rood:     On Sunday, my son’s regular hockey game was cancelled so his team did a scrimmage against a team called the Spirit Warriors.
It’s a team of military veterans, some with disabilities, and they did not have enough players.   Charlie’s hockey coach plays with them so he asked me to play.

Charlie ended up playing goalie for the Warriors so for the first time, we skated on the same team.

This is a picture after the game.

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Now through November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Capitols “Cool Jerk“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1966, the boys from Bay City/Saginaw turned a garage band song into a #1 hit!

 

 

 

